What Can We Expect From Patriots Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton?

I can’t stop thinking (or writing) about the Patriots offense heading into 2022.

With so many changes, moving parts, and “what-if’s” to keep an eye on – it’s hard to keep track of it all. The team announced their new coaching roles on Thursday – with Joe Judge listed as an offensive assistant/QB’s coach, and Matt Patricia listed as a senior football advisor/OL coach.

Earlier in the week I wrote about New England’s running back room and predicted that veteran captain James White won’t make the week one roster. Today, I want to look at the receivers – with one name in particular.

The Pats took 21-year-old Tyquan Thornton with the 50th pick in April’s NFL Draft – and I’m fascinated to see where he slots into the new offense.

Check our Evan Lazar’s film review of Thornton HERE:

Can he make an impact right away? Here are BetOnline.ag’s odds on who will win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022:

Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Kenny Pickett +650

Breece Hall +900

Chris Olave +900

Skyy Moore +900

James Cook +900

Treylon Burks +1000

Drake London +1200

Jalen Tolbert +1200

Christian Watson +1200

Kenneth Walker III +1400

Tyquan Thornton is no where to be found – as BetOnline doesn’t even have him listed.

Despite the snub from our gambling partners, I think Thornton has a chance to impact the Patriots offense early on. New England traded former 2019 first round pick N’Keal Harry to Chicago last week, and the rest of their room really isn’t much to write home about.

Sure – they traded for DeVante Parker this offseason and Kendrick Bourne is coming off of a career year, but there is still plenty of room for reps on the field.

Thornton is speedster. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at this years combine – which was good for third fastest. With rumors swirling that the Patriots could pivot towards a Shanahan/McVay like system, the former Baylor Bear could be the perfect fit for the YAC-centric style that the 49ers and Rams have ran for the last several years.

Though I don’t think Thornton has what it takes to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, I do expect him to step in early (and often) for the Patriots and make an impact in their system sooner rather than later.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.