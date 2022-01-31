Who Will Be the Dolphins Next Head Coach? | BetOnline.ag

With just two teams left in the NFL playoffs and two weeks to go before the Super Bowl, head coaching hires are going to start to ramp up this week.

The Dolphins reportedly are extremely high on San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, whose team is now out of the playoffs after last night’s loss to the Rams. Things are going to start moving very quickly now that McDaniel can fully focus on his future.

You can bet on who will be Miami’s next guy using BetOnline.ag. Here are the current odds:

Odds to be Dolphins Next Head Coach

Mike McDaniel -200

Jim Harbaugh +150

Kellen Moore +300

McDaniel is 38 years old and has been with the 49ers since 2017. He started his career as an intern in Denver in 2005 and has made his way through the league in several different capacities. He was the 49ers run-game coordinator prior to being elevated to offensive coordinator in 2021, and he and Kyle Shanahan have developed a lethal run scheme in San Francisco to complement their passing game over the last several seasons.

Jim Harbaugh is an interesting name here. He has been the Michigan head coach since 2017 and, after making the College Football Playoff this season, has a de facto lifetime contract with the Wolverines if he wants it.

Harbaugh interviewed for the Vikings head coaching gig this weekend, confirming that he wants back in the league. He and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross have a great relationship, so I’m sure he would be handed the keys to the castle if the opportunity knocked.

Last on the list is Kellen Moore. Moore was a college football phenom at Boise State, quarterbacking the Broncos to four straight 12+ win seasons. He went undrafted in 2012 but was a backup quarterback for the Lions and Cowboys before ascending into Dallas’ coaching ranks in 2018. He has been their offensive coordinator since 2019 and has been a prime head coaching candidate this offseason.

Miami needs an offensive guy to take over the reins if they want to get the most out of Tua Tagovailoa. Harbaugh would for sure be a splash hire, but McDaniel is the right guy for the job. Don’t overthink this, Ross and Grier. Go get the guru.

