BetOnline.ag – Brady Poised to Break NFL Passing Yards Record Sunday Night

Barring an injury or an absolute dumpster fire of a performance from the Tampa Bay offense, quarterback Tom Brady is set up to break the all time passing yards record when he returns to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. Brady needs just 68 yards to pass the 80,358 yard mark currently held by Drew Brees.

According to our exclusive wagering partner BetOnline.ag, Brady should break the record in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Here are the betting lines:

Will Tom Brady Break All-Time Passing Record in 1st Quarter?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

This is an interesting prop. 68 yards in a quarter is not a tall task. Brady is averaging 362 YPG this season, and 68 yards per quarter is only 272 yards. However – Brady can sometimes start games slow under the bright lights, and this is arguably the biggest regular season game in NFL history.

All of this being said, it’s hard to bet against the greatest of all time. I think he’s going to come out swinging on Sunday to prove a point, even if he’s currently sick as a dog.

Who Will Catch Brady’s Record Breaking Pass?

Rob Gronkowski +350 (7/2)

Chris Godwin +400 (4/1)

Mike Evans +400 (4/1)

Antonio Brown +600 (6/1)

Giovani Bernard +800 (8/1)

Leonard Fournette +800 (8/1)

Cameron Brate +900 (9/1)

Tyler Johnson +1000 (10/1)

OJ Howard +1200 (12/1)

Ronald Jones +1400 (14/1)

Tom Brady +5000 (50/1)

With reports that Gronkowski missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday, I would steer clear of taking Gronk in this prop. There’s some sneaky value in Antonio Brown at 6/1 and Ronald Jones at 14/1. Brown because he has a spot in the Brady/Patriots saga, and Jones because Buccaneers pass-catching back Giovani Bernard is nursing an injury this week.

During the portion of #Bucs practice open to the media: No Rob Gronkowski, Jason Pierre-Paul or Giovani Bernard. WR Antonio Brown has returned. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 30, 2021

Here are the rest of Brady’s props for Sunday:

Tom Brady Total Passing Yards in Week 4

Over/Under 305½

Tom Brady Total Passing TDs in Week 4

Over 2½ Passing TD’s -180 (5/9)

Under 2½ Passing TD’s +150 (3/2)

Tom Brady Total Interceptions in Week 4

Over ½ Interceptions +120 (6/5)

Under ½ Interceptions -160 (5/8)

How many times Tom Brady Sacked Week 4?

Over 1½ Sacks -200 (1/2)

Under 1½ Sacks +150 (3/2)

Will Tom Brady Score a Rushing TD in Week 4?

Yes +275 (11/4)

No -450 (9/2)

Mac Jones Props

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is heading into his biggest test to date. After a disappointing 1-2 start, the rookie from Alabama will look to continue to do his part despite the Patriots struggles.

Jones was peppered with questions about his predecessor on Wednesday, and took them all on the chin. He answered every question thoroughly despite not calling Brady by name once. When asked about if he emulated Tom Brady growing up, he had this to say:

“Yeah I watched a lot of NFL football and college football growing up, so just watching teams that were good, like the Patriots obviously, learning a lot from all of the quarterbacks I got to see on TV and different things that they do just getting the ball out and moving the offense down the field. So – nothing specific, just in general just trying to – when you’re young you just want to watch and learn and, a lot of it for me was like the X’s and O’s, so just learning the X’s and O’s and offensive football and the detail that goes into it. I’ve always just enjoyed watching good quarterbacks who know how to do that.”

Mac Jones' press conference was just over 13 minutes long. He was directly asked about Tom Brady five times. A few more questions could qualify as 'indirectly' being about Brady. He didn't say Brady's name once. https://t.co/9waeDHhSB8 — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) September 29, 2021

Here are Jones’ passing props for Sunday:

Mac Jones Total Passing Yards in Week 4

Over/Under 250½

Mac Jones Total Passing TDs in Week 4

Over 1½ Passing TD’s +140 (7/5)

Under 1½ Passing TD’s -180 (5/9)

Mac Jones Total Interceptions in Week 4

Over ½ Interceptions -200 (1/2)

Under ½ Interceptions +150 (3/2)

