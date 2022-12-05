Bruins Don’t Have a Top Five NHL MVP Candidate Despite Historic Start

The Boston Bruins are 20-3, they’re 14-0 at home, and they’re dominating the opponents in front of them. All but 4 of their wins are by 2+ goals, and they lead the NHL in goals per game (4.0) and goals-against per game (2.13).

Despite their historic start, however, they still don’t have a top-5 MVP candidate on their roster according to BetOnline.ag. Here are their odds for the top six players who could win the Hart Memorial Trophy at season’s end:

Hart Memorial Trophy Odds to Win

Connor McDavid EVEN

Jason Robertson +500

Auston Matthews +1100

Nathan MacKinnon +1200

Leon Draisaitl +1400

David Pastrnak +1600

On one hand, this shows that Boston truly plays as a unit and that no one man means more than the other on their team. However, on the other hand, it does feel a bit disrespectful to have David Pastrnak all the way down this list when he’s top-5 in points, goals, and shots on the best team in the NHL.

Even a guy like Hampus Lindholm who, despite not being a force on offense, leads the NHL in +/- and is nowhere close to the top of the Norris Trophy odds according to BetOnline. He holds just 20/1 odds to win it.

Boston is now the outright favorite to win the Stanley Cup at +550, and they’ve done it thanks to everyone. I wrote about this last week:

Forward Taylor Hall has been a huge part of [their success]. He scored twice on Tuesday and been sensational throughout his career in Boston with 38 goals and 90 points in his 119 games with the club (h/t: Ty Anderson, 98.5 The Sports Hub). The Bruins’ goaltending has also been a major part of their success this season. 24-year-old backup goalie Jeremy Swayman was thought to be the guy between the pipes, and he’s been solid with a 5-2 record in seven starts, but it’s Linus Ullmark who has been the star. Ullmark is a top Vezina Trophy contender according to BetOnline and currently leads the NHL in GAA (2.00), save percentage (.935), and wins (13). Boston truly feels to be in “Last Dance” mode with Bergeron and Krejci on one-year deals, David Pastrnak yet to sign a long-term contract, and cornerstones like Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy coming back from injury earlier than expected to play with these guys.

Hockey truly is a team sport, and when you’re excelling in all three levels of the game thanks to multiple players at each, then maybe it is hard to put one guy above the rest.

The Bruins welcome their former head coach, Bruce Cassidy, and the Vegas Golden Knights to the TD Garden on Monday night for a 7:00pm puck drop.

