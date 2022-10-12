Celtics Joe Mazzulla is a Longshot to Win NBA Coach of the Year

After coming off of an NBA Finals appearance in June – it looked as if, for once, things would finally be smooth sailing for the Boston Celtics during the offseason.

And then the news of Ime Udoka’s year long suspension news broke.

Prior to Udoka’s suspension – he was the favorite to win Coach of the Year in 2022-2023 according to BetOnline.ag. His replacement Joe Mazzulla? Well he’s not even close:

2022-2023 NBA Coach of the Year Odds

Chris Finch +650

Taylor Jenkins +1000

Tyronn Lue +1000

Jason Kidd +1200

Willie Green +1200

Michael Malone +1400

JB Bickerstaff +1400

Doc Rivers +1600

Joe Mazzulla +1600

Mazzulla certainly has his work cut out for him. For better or for worse, the 34-year-old first time head coach comes into a win-now situation with two budding super stars that are itching to pop.

We all know how the NBA works. Stars, coaches, and executives all have egos – it’s a matter of the right personalities gelling at the right time. Well according to Celtics foward Jayson Tatum, Mazzulla is incredibly important to the nucleus of this team:

“I love Joe,” Tatum said at the NBA Finals next year. “I think just being around him for the last, I think this is his third year maybe? Second or third year. You can tell how passionate he is about, you know, the guys and his craft. He’s gotten so much more knowledgeable and more detailed and just more vocal, more comfortable in his role… he’s helped me out tremendously as a player and as a person. Can’t say enough good things about Joe.”

A ringing endorsement from Boston’s best player.

This team has talent, and it seems like they have the drive to get back to the NBA Finals. Honestly, I love Mazzulla’s odds at 16/1, and might take them for myself.

