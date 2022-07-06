Ime Udoka Favorite to Win NBA Coach of the Year in 2022

Well, I thought that I’d be taking a break from writing about the Celtics after they were eliminated from the NBA Finals – but the sports news cycle never stops:

And when the sports news cycle goes, the sports betting news cycle goes with it. Our partners at BetOnline.ag just posted their odds on who will win the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2023. Here are their top 5:

NBA Coach of the Year

Ime Udoka +550

Jason Kidd +750

Taylor Jenkins +1000

Monty Williams +1200

Tyronn Lue +1400

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is the odds on favorite to win the award at +550. Udoka had a sensational first season with Boston. He had a 51-31 regular season record, took them to their first NBA Finals since 2010, and unleashed the super star that is Jayson Tatum.

An interesting nugget about Udoka: he coached with the Nets just a season ago. Who just asked out of Brooklyn? Oh yeah – Kevin Durant.

My NBA tinfoil hat is going on, and I am starting to wonder of the Udoka-Durant relationship could help make him a Celtic in a potential trade. The Celtics are +2800 to land the 12x All-Star:

Oh wait – who’s that at the bottom? Oh! That right there is your Boston Celtics (+2800). According to Ross at LegionHoops, the Celtics and Nets have engaged in talks regarding a potential blockbuster for Durant. He also reported that Boston is one of four teams who Brooklyn has re-touched base with. So what would it take? There’s no reason to believe that Brooklyn would accept anything less than Jaylen Brown and multiple first round picks. Even that would probably be too low. So would you do it Celtics fans? Personally, I wouldn’t hate seeing them take the chance. That would give you two top five players in Durant and Tatum, and you would still have plenty around them in Brogdon, Robert Williams, and maybe even Marcus Smart if you could keep him around.

If Udoka is going to win the Coach of the Year award in 2022-23, I don’t think it will be with Durant on the roster. What Ime has done with this core is nothing short of sensational, and his trajectory will only go up from here.

Taking Udoka at +550 seems like decent value even though he is the favorite. Coaching in a lost commodity in the NBA lately, and Ime does it best right now.

