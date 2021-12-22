Christmas Day Football Preview & Predictions | BetOnline.ag

‘Twas two days before Christmas, and just about that time, to check out the gambling odds from BetOnline.

The children were nestled and snug in their beds, so it was finally time for me to check out the spreads.

The stockings were hung and the virus was spreading, but that didn’t stop me from moneyline betting.

The Packers are favored by a little more than six, but you’ll have to keep reading to find out my picks.

I’m struggling lately, I can hardly handicap, it may be time to settle in for a long winter’s nap.

You’re all very lucky that I give these picks out for free, so here they are for Saturday, powered by BetOnline.ag:

Browns @ Packers – 4:30pm

Odds

Spread: Packers -7.5

Total: 45.5

Moneyline: Packers -360/Browns +290

Storylines

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his dominant season with a 31-30 win over Baltimore on Sunday. And although the odds on favorite to win NFL MVP, (+175) according to BetOnline, threw for 267 yards and 3 touchdowns, it was Ravens signal caller Tyler Huntley who stole the show. The former Utah Ute had four total touchdowns and was a 2-point conversion away from creating a quarterback controversy in Baltimore. Green Bay’s win moved them to 11-3 as they remain the top seed in the NFC.

I’m sure the Browns are happy to just have gotten through last week after their ugly bout with COVID. Cleveland was missing head coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield, and several other coaches and players in their 16-14 loss to the Raiders on Monday night. They fell to 7-7 and are now the 12th seed in the jumbled up AFC.

Prediction/Pick

I think getting Baker back is a major boost for this Browns team. He will get the offense back to where they should be this week and adds a decent passing threat to compliment St. Nick Chubb.

However, Rodgers is the MVP of this league, and he’ll continue to prove that on Christmas Day. Cleveland covers, but the Packers get it done in the end.

Prediction: Packers 27 – Browns 24

Side: Browns +7.5

Total: OVER 45.5

Colts @ Cardinals – 8:15pm

Odds

Spread: Cardinals -1

Total: 49

Moneyline: Cardinals -116/Colts -104

Storylines

The Cardinals were shockingly upended by Dan Campbell and the Lions on Sunday by a score of 30-12. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff completed 80% of his passes and threw three touchdowns, and running back Craig Reynolds ran for 116 yards in his first career start. They absolutely gashed the Arizona defense.

Meanwhile – Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray turned the ball over twice on Sunday and looked like a shell of himself without DeAndre Hopkins on the field. The once MVP-hopeful will need to get it together this weekend to keep his teams Super Bowl hopes alive.

The Colts are coming off their best win of the season after beating the Patriots 27-17 on Saturday. Jonathan Taylor ran for 170 yards and a touchdown on 29 Carrie’s and further cemented himself into the MVP race. He is currently third behind Rodgers and Tom Brady with (+750) odds according to BetOnline.ag.

Taylor can be their bell cow, but Indy will need more from Carson Wentz this weekend if they want to beat Arizona. He completed just 5 of 12 passes on Saturday for a measly 57 yards.

Prediction/Pick

This is one of those typical “one team off a high, one team off a low” games that can often be a trap. Don’t overthink it. I think Indy will come back to earth and Arizona will get themselves back on track. You’ll have a hard time finding the Cardinals in a pick ’em spot again this year, so take it while you can. Arizona wins convincingly.

Prediction: Cardinals 31 – Colts 21

Side: Cardinals -1

Total: OVER 49

