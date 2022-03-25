Could the Patriots Bring Back Stephon Gilmore?

Following the return of Malcolm Butler’s return to the Patriots on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million. Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss if another former Patriots Cornerback could return.

Former Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore is still available on the NFL free agent market and a possible reunion with New England is possible. Patriots Linebacker Matt Judon and CB Jonathan Jones have been vocal on twitter advocating for the return of Gilmore.

So @show_case29 and @BumpNrunGilm0re still FA 😏😏 welp I got some extra money from @McCourtyTwins bank account — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 16, 2022

We got @Mac_BZ back. Ayooo @BumpNrunGilm0re run it back like old times 🤷🏾‍♂️ — J Jones (@Jonathan_Jones2) March 23, 2022

