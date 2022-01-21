Divisional Round Saturday NFL Playoffs Odds, Previews, & Predictions | BetOnline.ag

We get to see both conferences’ number one seeds on Saturday for the first time in the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs. The Bengals will travel to Nashville to take on the Titans, and the 49ers are headed to Green Bay for a prime-time kickoff against the Packers.

Here are the odds for both of Saturday’s game, along with predictions and picks thanks to BetOnline.ag:

Bengals @ Titans – 4:30pm

Odds

Spread: Titans -3.5

Total: 47

Moneyline: Titans -183/Bengals +163

Storylines

The Bengals avoided a late comeback from the Raiders last weekend, winning 26-19 and advancing to the Divisional round. Joey Burrow was once again sensational, throwing for 244 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cincy to their first playoff win since 1990.

Though Las Vegas was a viable opponent, their real test is this weekend. The one-seed Titans finished the year 12-5 despite not having bell-cow running back Derrick Henry for the majority of their season. It’s looking like he may make it back into the lineup this weekend, which should have the Bengals on their toes.

Prediction/Pick

I love Joe Burrow’s moxie, and I picked against him last weekend and regretted it, but I’m gonna do it again. Though I think Cincy will be a problem in the AFC for years to come, their run stops here. Vrabel and the Titans get the win and advance to the AFC Championship game.

Prediction: Titans 28 – Bengals 21

Side: Titans +3.5

Total: OVER 47

49ers @ Packers – 8:15pm

Odds

Spread: Packers -5.5

Total: 47

Moneyline: Packers -240/49ers +200

Storylines

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Aaron Rodgers is your 2021-22 NFL MVP:

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is well on his way to winning his fourth MVP award, and his second in a row since the team decided to draft QB Jordan Love in 2020. Rodgers has thrown for 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, and has led Green Bay to their third 13-win season in a row – something no other team has done in NFL history. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, one of the 50 voters for the NFL awards has decided to not vote for Rodgers because he is a “bad guy” and “the biggest jerk in the league”. While both of these may be true – MVP stands for Most Valuable Player, not Most Valuable Person. Rodgers is the clear-cut best player in the NFL this year, and he deserves to take home the MVP award.

The reason I point this out from my article a few weeks ago is simple. I just have a different feeling about this Packers team than I have in past seasons. Though Rodgers did win the MVP last year, it truly seems like he’s truly out for blood right now, and I don’t see that stopping in the Divisional Round.

Having said this, San Fran won’t be an easy out. Kyle Shanahan seems to have Matt LeFleur’s number. The last time these two met in the postseason, the 49ers ran all over Green Bay to the tune of a 37-20 NFC Championship game win. Raheem Mostert ran for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns, allowing Jimmy G to throw just eight times – eight.

Prediction/Pick

As long as LeFleur keeps his head on straight (see: 2020-21 NFC Championship game), then Green Bay should win this one. It’ll be close, and I think the 49ers cover, but the Packers ultimately advance to the conference final.

Prediction: Packers 23 – 49ers 20

Side: 49ers +5.5

Total: UNDER 47

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.