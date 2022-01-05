Who is the 2021-22 NFL MVP? | BetOnline.ag

As we enter into the final week of the 2021-2022 regular season, there are still many things left to be decided. These include – but are not limited to: the Offensive Rookie of the Year, the AFC East Division winner, and the NFL MVP.

Aaron Rodgers currently has a stranglehold on the odds, and is looking like a runaway to take the award home. Here are BetOnline.ag’s odds:

2021-22 Most Valuable Player Award

Aaron Rodgers (-400) Tom Brady (+500) Jonathan Taylor (+1200) Joe Burrow (+1600) Cooper Kupp (+2000)

While these are without a doubt the top five (and the only five) players who should be considered for the award right now, I think they should be ordered differently. Here are MY top five, in order, to win the NFL MVP:

5. Joe Burrow (+1600)

Has anyone in football history had a cooler rise to fame than Joey Burrow has in the last three years? Since transferring from Ohio State to LSU in 2018, Burrow has:

Went 15-0 with the Tigers

Threw a (then) NCAA record 60 touchdown passes

Won the Heisman Trophy

Won a National Championship

Was drafted with the number one overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow unfortunately tore his ACL in week 10 of his rookie year, but in 2021-22 has led the Bengals to a 10-6 record and an AFC North title, and has thrown for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. Burrow should the the Comeback Player of the Year this season, and is setting himself up to win an MVP in the future.

4. Tom Brady (+500)

This guy still? Yup.

Somehow, some way, the 45-year-old Buccaneers quarterback is still slingin’ it. Brady has Tampa Bay at 12-4 – and is leading the NFL in passing yards (4990), passing touchdowns (40), first down throws (254), and 20+ yard completions (69) in 2022.

Sure – Tampa has had several duds this season (both New Orleans games and the loss against Washington), but they would be nowhere without Tom Brady. Though he may not be the MVP this season, he will surely go down as the most valuable player in Buccaneers history.

3. Cooper Kupp (+2000)

The relationship Kupp has built with newcomer Matt Stafford this season has been nothing short of sensational. Kupp leads the NFL in yards (1,829), catches (138), and touchdown receptions (15) this season, and is on his way to breaking Calvin Johnson’s record for most receiving yards in a season. He also broke the Rams franchise record for most receiving yards in a season.

With this catch, @CooperKupp earned the Rams franchise record for receiving yards. 💪 📺 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/GumIXLNC98 — x – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 2, 2022

To be fair to Calvin Johnson, Kupp has an extra game to do it, but that shouldn’t take away from the dominant season that he’s had. He’s on pace to finish just shy of 2,000 yards receiving, and has been the ultimate security blanket for Stafford.

2. Jonathan Taylor (+1200)

The Indianapolis Colts (9-7) are currently the sixth seed in the AFC playoff race, and it’s not because of Carson Wentz. Jonathan Taylor has taken the NFL by storm this season, and is the reason the Colts are where they are at right now.

Taylor is leading the NFL in rushing yards (1734), rushing touchdowns (18), and 20+ yard runs (13), and has rushed for over 100 yards in seven of his last eight games.

I’ve never been big on running backs – but Taylor is the real deal and deserves serious consideration for MVP.

1. Aaron Rodgers (-400)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is well on his way to winning his fourth MVP award, and his second in a row since the team decided to draft QB Jordan Love in 2020. Rodgers has thrown for 35 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, and has led Green Bay to their third 13-win season in a row – something no other team has done in NFL history.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, one of the 50 voters for the NFL awards has decided to not vote for Rodgers because he is a “bad guy” and “the biggest jerk in the league”.

One of the 50 voters who will decide this year's MVP award says he has ruled out voting for Aaron Rodgers, calling him a "bad guy" and "the biggest jerk in the league." https://t.co/pUaUhV67y3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2022

While both of these may be true – MVP stands for Most Valuable Player, not Most Valuable Person. Rodgers is the clear-cut best player in the NFL this year, and he deserves to take home the MVP award.

