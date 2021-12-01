AFC East Championship Game? Patriots Travel to Buffalo with Massive Playoff Implications | BetOnline.ag

The Patriots came away with yet another statement this weekend after beating the lifeless Titans 36-13. New England is now the third seed in the AFC, and leads the East division by a half game over the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo also got through the weekend with a win, dominating the Saints 31-6 on Thanksgiving night. After getting demolished the week prior by Jonathan Taylor and the Colts, the Bills needed to get back on track – and they did just that on Turkey Day to the tune of 260 yards passing and four touchdowns from Josh Allen.

So now, the two trains come together on Monday night. Pats vs. Bills in Buffalo. According to BetOnline.ag, the spread for the game opened at Bills (-3) but has since moved to (-2.5), indicating money coming in on the Patriots.

AFC East Champion Odds

At this juncture of the season, this game could be considered the de facto AFC East Championship. According to FiveThirtyEight, whoever wins Monday night’s game has at least a 75% chance of running away with the division.

WEEK 13 RESULT % CHANCE TO WIN DIVISION PATRIOTS WIN PATS 78%, BILLS 21 % BILLS WIN BILLS 80%, PATS 20% TIE PATS 60%, BILLS 40%

Currently, the Bills are the favorite in the clubhouse with (-125) odds to win the division. The Patriots are just beneath them at (-105). Clearly, this game on Monday is massive for both teams.

2021 End of Year Awards

If you’ve been reading my betting content over the last several months, you know I’m high on two players, and coach Belichick to take home some accolades at the end of the season. In fact, you may even have some decent value on all three of them if you took my advice…

From October 14th: Four Reasons Why Mac Jones Will Win Rookie of the Year:

The least of the Patriots worries right now is at the quarterback position. Better yet, Jones (+400) already looks like the best player on their offense. New England found their guy of the future, and he will be the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

From November 10th: Bill Belichick is Making His Way Into the Coach of the Year Conversation:

Naturally, we gravitate towards the young studs that take the reins and galvanize a franchise within their first few seasons on the job (see Kevin Stefanski, Matt Nagy, Sean McVay). It’s difficult for the old guy with the rolled up sweatpants and cut off sleeves to win the award, but if there’s one to do it, it should be Belichick (+1400) – and it should be this season.

From November 3rd: Can Matt Judon Win DPOY? Patriots Odds & Ends as They Hold Steady in AFC Playoff Race:

This is something I haven’t wrote about yet this season, but it deserves to be talked about. Matt Judon is a monster – and is starting to get recognized for it. Judon currently has (+2500) odds to be the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, good for seventh in the NFL…if Judon continues to play this way, the (+2500) may be worth a flier.

Mac Jones now has (-400) odds to win Rookie of the Year, Belichick (+275) to win Coach of the Year, and Judon (+500) to win Defensive Player of the Year. These three should absolutely come out on top with these awards at the end of the season. A statement win in Buffalo on Monday night would certainly help the cause.

