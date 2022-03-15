Do the Celtics Have Too Many Retired Numbers?

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay discuss Kevin Garnett’s Jersey retirement and his reunion with Ray Allen. Plus, Bob and Gary discuss Lebron James’ greatness as he became the first player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points, rebounds, assists and March Madness!

