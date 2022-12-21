Dusty Baker Signs Extension Following Houston Astros World Series Triumph

There are few more respected characters in the MLB than veteran Dusty Baker, and in 2022

the 73-year-old secured the first World Series title of his managerial career as he led the

Houston Astros to a six-game win over the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this month.

Many have subsequently speculated as to what the future might now hold for Baker, and the

answer was fairly fast in coming with the Astros successfully tying up their triumphant

manager, who’s been in his current post since 2020, to a new one-year deal.

For those of you considering backing Baker, and the Astros, to follow up their World Series

and info ahead of your wager.

Baker, who’s been in the MLB game since 1968, when he left the Marine Corps Reserve to

play with the Atlanta Braves when he made his debut as a sprightly 19-year-old, retains the

same level of love for the game as he did when he broke into the game as a teenager and

he has signed a succession of one-year-deals with the Astros and can’t wait to get back to

work;

“I’m happy to be back,”

“I had an idea I’d be back. We wanted to complete the tasks that we had at hand and

complete the quest for the championship. I wasn’t worried. Like I said before, I really didn’t

want any distractions. I’m glad that we got it done. It didn’t take very long. I’m happy, my

family’s extremely happy. And we’ll see where we go from here.” Baker added.

Baker has proven very consistent as a force since he joined the Minute Maid Park franchise,

leading the Astros to two American League titles as well as securing their first World Series

title since 2017.

He is the oldest manager to win a World Series title, but it’s clear he still has the energy,

passion, and ability to do even more. As soon as the successful season came to a close,

Baker was already starting to prepare for the future;

“We’ve got a great nucleus, and we’ve got a great young pitching staff,”

“This is what I like to do, and this is what I was called to do. I think God brought me here to

Houston to do this. And I’d be going against what I was destined to do if I did anything else

at this point in time. I prayed on it, and my answer was, ‘Hey man, get your butt back out

there and manage again.’”

The Astros are certainly not resting on their laurels and have already made moves to

improve their bullpen further. They have signed former White Sox star Jose Abreu on a

three-year deal.

The veteran 35-year-old, who spent eight years with Chicago, adds to Baker’s talented

roster with the Astros having seen another target, Anthony Rizzo, return to the New York

Yankees.

Abreu’s contract is worth $60 million over the course of his three-year deal, and the 2020

American League MVP will look to hit the ground running after a less-than-glorious season

that saw him hit just 15 home runs.

The Astros did see the departure of general manager James Click after he turned down a

one-year contract offer. His exit was a shocking one, to say the least, coming so soon after

the World Series win, and it’s a situation that requires some explanation.

Click’s demise is said to be linked to the rather hands-on approach of Astros owner Jim

Crane. This, coupled with a derisory new contract offer, certainly not one befitting a World

Series triumph, was considered an insult and led to his inevitable farewell.

Click spoke candidly about the relationship he had with Crane and in public;

“We’re different,”

“There’s some things we do very differently. There’s some things we’re very lined up on.

That’s going to be true of any relationship between a boss and an employee.”

“I think he likes to act very quickly in certain cases. I tend toward a more deliberate

approach. He is very demanding, but he also gives you the resources to accomplish what he

tasks you to do.”

There is now speculation that some of Click’s hires will follow him out the door, and all of this

will impact the Astros’ World Series defence next season.