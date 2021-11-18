How can the Red Sox improve this offseason? w/ Rob Bradford

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Rob Bradford, writer for WEEI.com. Trags and Rob discuss the Red Sox’s offseason, what the Red Sox need to improve & remember the late Julio Lugo.

⚾️ E-Rod signs for 5 years/$77 million

⚾️Nate Eovaldi’s future on hold

⚾️Lessons of Chris Sale

⚾️ Red Sox need to improve bullpen but how?

⚾️Could Carlos Correa Wind Up in Boston?

⚾️Future of Bogaerts in Boston

⚾️Sox in play for Japan’s Seiya Suzaki

⚾️Memories of the late Julio Lugo

