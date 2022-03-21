NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Betting Odds Heading into the Sweet Sixteen

As always – we had an outstanding first weekend of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There were spectacular finishes and major upsets, and after a long four days of basketball – we’re down to the final 16 teams.
We’ll have you covered all month long with March Madness betting content powered by our partners at @betonline_ag 💰💰💰
Check out their latest Final Four odds HERE with picks from @mikekadlick on who he thinks will be facing off in New Orleans! ⬇️https://t.co/ipSrs6GpU3
— CLNS Bet (@CLNSBetting) March 16, 2022
Last week I previewed who I thought would win each region (using betting odds provided by BetOnline.ag), and I was pretty much dead wrong. I went 2 out of 4 as the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the 15-seeded St. Peter’s on Thursday, and the Auburn Tigers forgot how to play basketball on Sunday night against the Miami Hurricanes.
We do still have our championship game in tact with Gonzaga and Arizona still alive.
Below I’ve outlined each remaining team’s odds to win the tournament, and each Sweet Sixteen matchup with the spread, point total, and moneyline. Per usual, all of our odds are provided by the online sportsbook BetOnline.ag.
Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
Gonzaga +225
Kansas +500
Arizona +500
Houston +800
Purdue +900
Texas Tech +1200
Duke +1400
Villanova +1400
UCLA +1400
North Carolina +2500
Arkansas +4000
Michigan +6000
Providence +6600
Miami +7500
Iowa State +10000
St. Peter’s +15000
Sweet 16 Matchups and Odds
Arkansas vs. Gonzaga
Spread: Gonzaga -8.5
Total: 154.5
Moneyline: Gonzaga -415/Arkansas +335
Michigan vs. Villanova
Spread: Villanova -5
Total: 135
Moneyline: Villanova -205/Michigan +175
Texas Tech vs. Duke
Spread: Texas Tech -1
Total: 136.5
Moneyline: Texas Tech -118/Duke -102
Arizona vs. Houston
Spread: Arizona -2.5
Total: 145
Moneyline: Arizona -145/Houston +125
Providence vs. Kansas
Spread: Kansas -7.5
Total: 141.5
Moneyline: Kansas -350/Providence +280
North Carolina vs. UCLA
Spread: UCLA -2
Total: 142.5
Moneyline: UCLA -140/UNC +120
Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue
Spread: Purdue -12.5
Total: 136
Moneyline: Purdue -1100/St. Peters +700
Iowa State vs. Miami
Spread: Miami -2
Total: 133
Moneyline: Miami -130/Iowa State +110
There’s still plenty of great action coming up, so keep it here with me all week on CLNSMedia.com where
I will preview and predict each sweet sixteen game coming up.
Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @CLNSMedia for the latest up-to-date Boston Sports news!
Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.
Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.