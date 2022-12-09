NFL Week 14 AFC Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

Like we always do when the Patriots aren’t playing on a Sunday, we’re once again analyzing six games and giving the people what they want: two “games to watch” articles this week.

Below are my AFC Games to Watch for this coming Sunday, with odds from our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag. You can check out my NFC Games to Watch HERE.

Jets (7-5) @ Bills (9-3) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Bills -10

Total: 43

Moneyline: Bills -480/Jets +390

Storylines

It feels like every AFC East game has been a de facto playoff game through this point in the season, and that holds true for this one as well.

The Jets will take on the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday behind quarterback Mike White in his third consecutive start, as he looks to get the Jets to 9-5. Despite a close loss to the Vikings last Sunday, New York seemingly has momentum after the benching of Zach Wilson and is well positioned to compete for a playoff spot.

As for the Bills, they’re coming off a dominant Thursday Night Football win over the Patriots and are turning it on at just the right time. Josh Allen has led them to three straight victories and Buffalo now controls their own destiny to a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

Prediction & Pick

I’m not a fan of Mike White, and I don’t think he’s a huge upgrade over Zach Wilson. Wilson has more potential and New York should be doing everything in their power to make sure he’s their franchise guy moving forward.

Having said this, the Jets play better with him under center. I don’t think they’ll beat Buffalo in Buffalo, but they’ll keep it close. Bills win, Jets cover, and the total goes OVER 43.5.

Prediction: Bills 27 – Jets 20

Side: Jets +10

Total: OVER 43

Ravens (8-4) @ Steelers (5-7) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: Steelers -2

Total: 37

Moneyline: Steelers -125/Ravens +105

Storylines

Baltimore lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury last week, but that didn’t stop Tyler Huntley and the rest of the Ravens team from stealing a win away from the lowly Broncos. They beat Denver 10-9 on a last-second touchdown and things are still somehow looking up for a Ravens team with the red-hot Bengals in the rearview mirror.

The Steelers are on a two-game win streak coming into this one – but are likely already in “prove it” mode with signal caller Kenny Pickett. The 2022 first-round pick has had a pedestrian first season in Pittsburgh and with a loaded quarterback class coming up in the ’23

Prediction & Pick

Much like I don’t have confidence in Mike White, I don’t have confidence in Tyler Huntley either. The Ravens go as Lamar Jackson goes – and without them they’re just another team.

Kenny Pickett keeps his job alive for another week. Steelers win and cover, and the total goes under.

Prediction: Steelers 17 – Ravens 10

Side: Steelers -2

Total: UNDER 37

Dolphins (8-4) @ Chargers (6-6) – 8:20pm

Odds

Spread: Dolphins -3

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -165/Chargers +145

Storylines

Flexed into Sunday Night Football, Dolphins at Chargers should end up being the game of the weekend in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert will forever be compared to each other as the 5th and 6th overall picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, but their situations couldn’t be more different.

The only way the Chargers win games is when Herbert puts them on his back, while the Dolphins could win games with me at quarterback the way McDaniel runs that system. Tua is able to drop tar recievers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lollipops as they run free from coverage while nearly half of Justin Herbert’s completions feel like off-platform throws into tight windows.

They’re not the same.

Prediction & Pick

The better quarterback will win on Sunday night. Los Angeles has more to play for right now as they’re in playoff desparation mode and – while they don’t have much of a fanbase to come cheer them on at SoFi, traveling cross-country will end up slowing Miami down just enough.

Chargers win outright, the total goes over 52, and people stop comparing Herbert and Tua from this point forward.

Prediction: Chargers 31 – Dolphins 28

Side: Chargers +3

Total: OVER 52

