NFL Week Six Games to Watch – Betting Previews and Predictions

Somebody alert the authorities, because I’m on fire.

Between last week’s Patriots vs. Lions preview and Week Five Games to Watch, our picks were 7-1. We’re on a heater, and the only way to keep it going is to keep betting!

It’ll all be for nothing if we can’t keep it rolling for week six, so here are my Games to Watch for this Sunday, with odds from our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

49ers (3-2) @ Falcons (2-3) – 1:00pm

Odds

Spread: 49ers -5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: 49ers -220/Falcons +190

Storylines

Kyle Shanahan makes his epic returns to Atlanta this weekend. The place where he was praised for making Matt Ryan and MVP, and then ridiculed for essentially play-calling a Super Bowl away. Both have obviously moved on, as Kyle has been mightily successful in San Francisco, and the Falcons are in somewhat of a rebuild.

The 49ers once again sport a dominant defense and an offense that feels just one player way. Personally, I’m a huge Jimmy Garoppolo guy. I think he’s a better option than Trey Lance for this team, and I think he’s better than many give him credit for, but they still lack a spark.

My two cents on the Falcons? They’ve covered the spread in all five of their games, and Drake London and Kyle Pitts are extremely fun talents to watch… when they get the football.

Prediction & Pick

Dogs are barking this week, as you’ll continue to see as you read. This Falcons team is gritty, but San Francisco just wins. I think Kyle, Jimmy, and the 9ers pull out a tight one down the stretch.

Atlanta loses, but gets themselves to 6-0 ATS.

Prediction: 49ers 21 – Falcons 20

Side: Falcons +5

Total: UNDER 44.5

Bills (4-1) @ Chiefs (4-1) – 4:25pm

Odds

Spread: Bills -2.5

Total: 54

Moneyline: Bills -140/Chiefs +120

Storylines

A rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round game, this is the clear cut game to watch in the NFL this weekend.

“13 seconds” is all Buffalo fans have been thinking about ahead of Josh Allen and the Bills traveling to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs again. These are the top two favorites to win the Super Bowl in February, and every week they prove that they’re the cream of the crop in the AFC.

Prediction & Pick

I love the Chiefs in this spot. I can’t believe they’re home underdogs. Mahomes has been out for blood this season to prove that he is the best QB in the NFL, and he proves that on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City wins outright and, once again, the total soars over in a Bills vs. Chiefs game.

Prediction: Chiefs 38 – Bills 31

Side: Chiefs +2.5

Total: OVER 54

Cowboys (4-1) @ Eagles (5-0) – 8:20pm

Odds

Spread: Eagles -6

Total: 42

Moneyline: Eagles -260/Cowboys +220

Storylines

I cannot believe how good the NFC East is in 2022. For a division that has been a brutal, hover around .500 dogfight for as long as I can remember, I’m astounded that the Eagles are 5-0 and the Cowboys & Giants are 4-1.

But that’s the world we live in, so let’s talk about it. The Cowboys have now won four straight games without quarterback Dak Prescott, and will look to make it five against the Eagles on Sunday. Philly

Prediction & Pick

Dallas’ defense is outstanding, and will be Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense’s first real test of 2022.

It’ll be a challenge, but I think they pass. Philly wins by 4, Dallas covers +6, and the total just barely squeaks over.

Prediction: Eagles 24 – Cowboys 20

Side: Cowboys +6

Total: OVER 42

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.