Panthers Trade for Baker Mayfield – Is He the Answer in Carolina?

One of the quarterback dominos that we’ve been waiting to drop this NFL offseason was Baker Mayfield. After the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and made him the highest paid player in NFL history, Baker was as good as gone in Cleveland.

Well, we got our answer yesterday – as the Browns traded the former number one overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional fifth round pick.

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

Carolina’s QB room now consists of Mayfield, Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral. According to our partners at BetOnline.ag, Baker is the heavy favorite to begin the season as the teams starter:

Panthers Starting QB Week 1 – 2022

Baker Mayfield -500

Sam Darnold +300

However, according to BetOnline, it isn’t likely that he’ll be in Carolina for long. Here are the odds of Baker being the starter for week one of the 2023 season:

Baker Mayfield Panthers Starter Week 1 – 2023:

Yes +200

No -300

Mayfield has had an up and down career since being drafted by the Browns with the number one overall pick in 2018. The 27-year-old is coming off of an awful, injury riddled season. However, before that he was as fringe top-10 quarterback who brought the Cleveland Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Matt Rhule is coaching for his job in Carolina. earlier this week I wrote about the likelihood of him being fired:

The odds-on-favorite to be fired first is Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule (+300) has a 10-23 record through his first two seasons coaching in Carolina, and the eye-popping struggle throughout his tenure has been the QB carousel. The Panthers have started Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and P.J. Walker since Rhule arrived, and have paid them a lot of money. They drafted rookie Matt Corral in 2022 – so hopefully he can change things for both the coach and the franchise.

Well, Corral sure won’t see the field this season, and Baker gets added to the long lists that Rhule has brought into the fold.

I actually like this move for the Panthers. Baker Mayfield can play in this league – he’s shown it. If healthy, he has the opportunity to make waves in Carolina. Mayfield, McCaffrey, DJ Moore, and Robbie Anderson? It’ll at least be fun. Sign me up.

