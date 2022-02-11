Celtics vs. Nuggets Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Boston Celtics (31-25, 27-27-2 ATS) head back to TD Garden on Friday night to take on the Denver Nuggets (30-24, 24-30 ATS). Boston is looking to notch their seventh win in a row, while the Nuggets are hoping to extend their own little winning streak to three.

According to the online sports book Betonline.ag, the Boston Celtics are 6-point favorites:

Point Spread: Boston Celtics -6

Over-Under: 219 points

Money line: Boston Celtics -225, Denver Nuggets +195

Injury Report

The Celtics have no players listed on their injury report heading into Friday night’s game against Denver. However, both Derrick White and Daniel Theis should be considered questionable as they go through physicals with their new team.

Meanwhile, there are five players listed on Denver’s injury report. Three of those guys are dealing with long-term ailments – Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (back), and Vlatko Cancar (foot). In addition, Monte Morris (concussion protocol) is out and Austin Rivers (hip) is probable for the game against the C’s.

Popular Now Is Dennis Schröder Playing His Final Games with the Celtics?

Predicted Starting Lineups

Boston Celtics

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

F: Al Horford

C: Robert Williams

Denver Nuggets

G: Facundo Campazzo

G: Will Barton

F: Jeff Green

F: Aaron Gordon

C: Nikola Jokic

Boston Celtics Breakdown

The trade deadline came and went on Thursday, and the Celtics were extremely active. In total, they made three trades, bringing back two players in the process – White and Theis. However, they sent out seven players – Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder, Romeo Langford, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, PJ Dozier, and Bol Bol. As mentioned, though, Boston’s newest additions may or may not be available against Denver as they go through the process of joining the Celtics.

As a result of the madness of the trade deadline, Boston has a limited number of players left on the roster. They have five open spots. Expect some 10-day contracts to be signed by the game, and both Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas should be available as well. Ime Udoka will have to rely on his main guys more than ever if White and Theis aren’t available.

Denver Nuggets Breakdown

As for the Nuggets, they stood pat at the trade deadline. They traded for Bryn Forbes earlier this season, though, and are bringing DeMarcus Cousins back on a second 10-day contract. They’ll likely be buyers in the buyout market, so don’t expect them to be done tooling with their roster this year. With how great Nikola Jokic has been (and continues to be), they don’t want to waste a single moment of his greatness.

With Murray and Porter Jr. out, the Nuggets have relied on exactly that – Jokic’s greatness. They’ve been struggling with injuries and absences all season, and the one thing keeping them afloat has been Jokic. Denver’s bench is extremely weak, and Jokic has to do it all for them to win. Luckily, he’s perfectly comfortable doing that.

Prediction

Slowing down Jokic is keys number one, two, and three. Unlike their flawed game plan against the Atlanta Hawks where they tried to stop Trae Young, focusing solely on Jokic probably holds a bit more weight here. Al Horford will probably get the Jokic assignment, with Robert Williams obviously always lurking to help from the weak side. Udoka needs to be fully prepared to game plan for Jokic.

Second, if they are able to play, get White and Theis involved. Theis probably won’t play a huge role off the bat, but White is expected to. The fit has been questioned by many, but with the defense he brings, Boston should be able to be one of the best defensive units in the league. The real question is, how will the group play together on offense? Watch for that on Friday night if White ends up playing.

Finally, it’s time for Payton Pritchard and/or Aaron Nesmith to step up. With Schroder and Richardson gone, they will have a unique chance to step in and play a large role. Their success in the limited minutes they will get could help determine the ceiling of the Celtics. Keep an eye on them not only against the Nuggets, but for the rest of the season.

The Celtics have been on a roll lately, but the Nuggets are a different beast. Many people have said that the C’s need to prove their worth against real opponent and Denver is as real as it gets. However, expect Boston’s defense to show out in a big way. This game will be a fun one, but if the C’s can bring it on that side of the floor in the manner that they have in recent weeks, Boston should pull this one out.

Boston Celtics 108, Denver Nuggets 104

TIP-OFF: 7:30 p.m. @ Barclays Center