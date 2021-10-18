Celtics Name No Captains Yet & Robert Williams Returns To Practice | Practice Report

Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka spoke the media on Sunday and said the team has not named captains yet. He also said Jaylen Brown no timetable for returning to action. Jayson Tatum was asked about the idea of captains and he said: “I don’t think it’s gonna change anything. If I’m a captain or if I’m not, it’s not like I’m gonna speak up anymore or less. I think everybody still gonna be themselves. We all respect each other and our opinions.”

Bobby Manning of The Garden Report reacts to the news.

