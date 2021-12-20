How to Get Recruited to Play Football in College

Why College Football?

Many students are dreaming of becoming successful college athletes. Not least because college football has a large fan base. A recent survey evinced that more than 50% of the respondents were either casual or avid fans of college football in the United States.

Students are interested in college football because it provides opportunities to compete and start building a successful career. Student-athletes receive high-quality medical care, access to superb facilities and resources, and exceptional academic support and scholarships. Unsurprisingly, competition among aspiring students is high, with only 7% of high school players making it to the college football level.

Pros and Cons

Whatever your motivation, you need to be aware of the main pros and cons of playing college football before you make your decision. Remember that it will be a long journey, and you need to dedicate a lot of time, including the time you spend on your classes. We've summarized the key pros and cons for your perusal below.

Pros

Greater likelihood of financial aid

Access to top-notch facilities, equipment, and coaches

Fit as a fiddle all the time

Chance to start building a successful career

New relationships

Cons

Chance to build a career as an athlete, but often at the expense of academic performance

Fierce competition, hence the need to fight tooth and nail for your place under the sun

Risk of injuries

Colleges benefiting unfairly from your success

Losing old friends

Top Tips for Getting Recruited

Now that you’ve built a good understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of playing college football, you can make your next steps based on the following tips to increase your chances of getting recruited.

Your Research

Make sure you do your due diligence properly. Be clear on what you’re looking for and what the advantages and disadvantages of every option are. Don’t waste your time on the wrong schools.

Don’t Let Your Grades Plummet

Never assume that as a prospective athlete, you don't need to worry about your grades. Take every effort to complete your essays and assignments regularly and on time. Your academic performance might end up being the decisive factor.

Talk to Coaches & Other Students

As part of your preparations, talk to fellow students about their experiences. Identify the coaches you trust and talk to them too about the nuts and bolts of college football life. You will get a lot of useful feedback and advice.

Start Your Application Process Early

It is never a good idea to procrastinate. Get your act together and start the application process early. There’s always something you might forget about, so give yourself sufficient time to add any missing pieces.

Football Is Not the Sole Option

Although college football might be your preferred option, try to consider other sports as well. If you’re looking for college scholarships, basketball or baseball could be equally enticing. Give it some thought.

Prepare a High-Quality Video

Having a professionally made video is of crucial importance. Don’t save on the quality of your video. It will be your business card as you try to get recruited to play college football.

Final Considerations

The decision to go into college football is an important one. One that might change your life for good. Make sure you educate yourself about the pros and cons of your choice. Do your research diligently, talk to relevant people, and make an informed decision.