Making a Case for Every Team Left to Win the Super Bowl | BetOnline.ag

After an eventful Super Wild Card weekend that featured two close games, four blowout wins, and some rather interesting decisions (*cough Kellen Moore cough*), we’re now onto the Divisional Round this weekend.

Now that we’re down to the final eight, things will start to get interesting. Here are the odds for each of the remaining teams to win the Super Bowl, per our friends at BetOnline.ag:

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI

Green Bay Packers +350 Kansas City Chiefs +400 Buffalo Bills +500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +550 Los Angeles Rams +750 Tennessee Titans +800 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400

The rest of the field is very competitive, and I believe they could all make a run at the Super Bowl. Here’s a case for each of the remaining teams and how they can raise the Lombardi in February:

Cincinnati Bengals (+1400)

You’ll always go as far as your quarterback can take you in the NFL playoffs, and that’s a great sign if you’re the Bengals. Joe Burrow has been absolutely sensational over the last four weeks, completing 74% of his passes, throwing 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions, and – most importantly, going 4-0.

The defense has held their own as well, doing just enough for Burrow and the offense to keep up. Sometimes it’s better to be more lucky than good, and Cincinnati peaking at just the right time could bode well for them.

San Francisco 49ers (+1000)

Probably the second most important thing needed to win a Super Bowl outside of good quarterback play is playoff experience. The 49ers have that. Just two years ago, they were one play away from winning Super Bowl LIV.

Though there certainly has been some turnover since then, they have the same foundation (GM, coach, and quarterback) as they did in 2020. If they can get past Green Bay, I’d be scared of the three-headed monster in Lynch-Shanahan-Garoppolo moving forward.

Tennessee Titans (+800)

You know the saying “defense wins championships”? Well that will be the Titans formula to winning the Super Bowl in 2022. Mike Vrabel’s defense let up just 20.8 points per game this season, good for sixth in the NFL. Vrabel is the favorite to win Coach of the Year at -(350) according to BetOnline.ag.

With Derrick Henry back in the lineup this weekend, Tennessee isn’t going to be an easy out. They’re a smash mouth football team, and Cincy might find that out the hard way on Saturday.

Los Angeles Rams (+750)

The Rams are the “Dream Team” of the 2021-2022 NFL season. After trading for Matthew Stafford last January – LA was officially all in, and it has shown in their subsequent acquisitions. They traded for Sony Michel and Von Miller, and then signed Odell Beckham Jr. after he was granted his release from the Browns.

Chemistry is key to winning a title, and Sean McVay does a good job at getting guys to buy-in quickly. If they can continue to gel the way they are right now, they have more than enough talent to win a Lombardi.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+550)

Tom Brady. Next.

Buffalo Bills (+475)

The Bills absolutely dismantled the Patriots this weekend, beating them 47-17 in what was arguably the best win we’ve ever seen against a Bill Belichick-led football team. Buffalo has proven that they are for real in the AFC. They have the best defense remaining in the field, and the offense showed this weekend that they can play in any environment.

If Josh Allen limits his mistakes, they can go all the way.

Kansas City Chiefs (+400)

We know Kansas City can do the job because we’ve seen it before. This team has now won 10 out of their last 11 games, and we’re so used to it now that we just glossed over what Pat Mahomes did on Sunday night. 30-39, 404 yards and five touchdowns is now just another day at the office for the 26-year-old phenom.

Keep Patrick protected and keep flying around on defense, and the Chiefs will be your Super Bowl Champions.

Green Bay Packers (+350)

Aaron Rodgers (the odds-on favorite to win NFL MVP according to BetOnline.ag) has a chance to right all of his wrongs, and it’s with arguably the best supporting cast they’ve had. Matt LeFleur is a top-tier coach having now won 13 games in each of his first three seasons coaching in Green Bay, and Rodgers himself has thrown eight or fewer interceptions for 11 straight seasons. That is just sick.

If they can get through San Francisco this weekend, which isn’t a cake walk as they historically have their number, I’d be shocked if this team wasn’t playing football on February 13th.

