REPORT: Bruins Looking to Move into First Round of 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is set to begin this Thursday, July 7th, and the Boston Bruins are without a first round pick.

For now, anyway.

According to Nick Alberga of Sportsnet Canada: the Bruins, who currently do not have a pick until late in round two (pick 54), are looking to get themselves into the first-round.

Boston has had quite the offseason thus far, and this report adds more fuel to this ever-raging fire.

With the entry draft upcoming, our partners at BetOnline.ag, as usual, have you covered with the best props to bet on. Take a look:

Forwards Selected in First Round

Over 22.5 -130

Under 22.5 -110

Defensemen Selected in First Round

Over 9.5 -130

Under 9.5 -110

First Overall Pick

Shane Wright -325

Juraj Slafkovsky +160

Logan Cooley +2200

Second Overall Pick

Juraj Slafkovski -200

Shane Wright +250

David Jiricek +500

Logan Cooley +700

Simon Nemec +1400

Third Overall Pick

Logan Cooley -200

Juraj Slafkovski +400

Shane Wright +600

Simon Memec +750

Cutter Cauthier +900

David Jiricek +1200

It looks to be pretty locked in that the top three picks will be Wright/Slafkovsky/Cooley – and since this is a Boston sports website, let’s dive into what the Bruins are up to.

As mentioned above, Boston has had quite the offseason. Here’s a list of what has gone down since they lost to Carolina in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

June 6th, 2022: Bruins fire head coach Bruce Cassidy after six seasons.

June 23rd, 2022: Joe MacDonald of Worcester T&G reports that Patrice Bergeron will return to Boston on a one-year deal.

June 27th, 2022: Bruins sign General Manager Don Sweeney to multi-year contract extension.

June 30th, 2022: Bruins hire former UDenver & Stars coach Jim Montgomery as franchise’s next head coach.

July 5th, 2022: Forward Jake DeBrusk rescinds his season-long trade request.

So – if you read the tealeaves, the Bruins chose Jake DeBrusk over Bruce Cassidy.

That’s tough.

However, there are also rumors floating around that former alternate captain David Krejci could make a return to the Bruins. He would be able to fill their 2C position that they so desparately needed improvement at last season.

I’ve given Boston a lot of crap for firing Cassidy and hanging onto Sweeney. I think their front office is incompetent and I think Cassidy breed the competition that this team needs.

However, if the moves outlined above can get both Bergeron and Krejci to return, and potentially get David Pasternak to sign an extension, then I guess you can sign me up for whatever is happening on Causeway Street.

Despite my love for Bruce Cassidy, Jim Montgomery is a solid hire. He has experience in the league, and commands respect as a former player. Now we just have to wait and see what he can make happen on the ice…

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @BruinsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Bruins news!

Also, be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.