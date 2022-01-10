Third Time’s the Charm? Patriots Will Travel to Buffalo for Wild Card Weekend | BetOnline.ag

It took until the very last game of the 2021-2022 regular season, but the Patriots have an opponent for their first postseason game in the post-Tom Brady era.

They will travel to Orchard Park, NY on Saturday night to take on their division rival – the Buffalo Bills. The game will kickoff at 8:15pm and air on CBS.

We already have some early lines for the weekend thanks to our partners at BetOnline.ag. Here are the odds for Patriots/Bills:

Spread: Bills -4.5

Total: O/U 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -205/Patriots +175

REWIND – Week 13 Patriots at Bills Preview

REWIND – Week 16 Bills at Patriots Preview

New England and Buffalo split their regular season matchups, with both road teams securing wins in hostile territory. Some may consider the Patriots win a fluke, as it was essentially played in a monsoon. Of course, the next day we were all as high as can be on this team after they grabbed control of the AFC’s one-seed. Here’s what I wrote the next day:

This team showed last night that they’re here to stay. They’ve won seven games in a row, and are the first team in the AFC to get to nine wins. They also have the best in-conference record in the NFL at 7-1, which will be incredibly important for playoff seeding down the stretch. New England now heads into a much-needed bye week before finishing off the season against the Colts, Bills, Jaguars, and Dolphins. With the AFC standings in the shape that they’re in right now, each of these games remain incredibly important. If they keep playing this type of football, they’ll have a real shot at competing for a Super Bowl.

Naturally, the Pats finished off the season losing three of four, and dropped themselves all the way to the sixth seed in the conference.

As for Buffalo, they lost to Tampa Bay the following week before closing the season out on a four-game win streak.

These teams are headed in completely different directions.

The Patriots had a shot at snatching the AFC East away from Buffalo on Sunday, but they couldn’t get past the Dolphins. They lost 27-24 and are now 2-7 in their last nine games in Miami.

The Bills took care of business on Sunday, beating the Jets 27-10 and securing their second AFC East title in as many years.

I won’t give a prediction yet, but keep an eye out for my Pats/Bills betting preview later on in the week along with my predictions for every playoff game this weekend. We’ll have you covered all postseason here on CLNSMedia.com, so stay tuned for all the latest sports betting news and angles.

