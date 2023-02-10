Super Bowl LVII – Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Preview, and Prediction

Super Bowl Sunday is always bittersweet. On one hand, we get to watch the greatest game of the season between the two best teams this season. But on the other hand, it’s the end of the season and we won’t have competitive NFL football to watch until August.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast on FOX with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call. Here are the betting odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag:

Super Bowl LVII Odds

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Total: 50.5

Moneyline: Eagles -120/Chiefs EVEN

Storylines

BetOnline checked the pulse of the nation heading into Sunday, and the country is relatively split in terms of rooting interest. Here’s what they found:

The map below is based on geotagged Twitter data from Sunday Evening (after the matchup was officially set) to now, tracking official fan hashtags in each state to see who is rooting for the Chiefs or Eagles in Super Bowl 57. For example, #ChiefsKingdom and #FlyEaglesFly. Over 217,000 tweets were tracked. As you can see from the map, there’s definitely a regional component. The eastern part of the Midwest rooting for the Eagles can be explained by Bengals fans wanting to see their loss avenged, and the Eagles rooting interest out west can be explained by the Chiefs divisional rivalry with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers. The middle of the country rooting for the Chiefs is pretty self-explanatory and Texas is definitely rooting for the Chiefs, as Dallas Cowboys fans certainly don’t want to see their hated rival, the Eagles, win the Super Bowl. State breakdown is as follows. Below the Map is the state-by-state breakdown and what percentage of fans from that state are rooting for the Eagles or Chiefs. Eagles – 28 states are rooting for the Eagles

Chiefs – 22 states are rooting for the Chiefs These five states have the highest percentage of people rooting for the Eagles: Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Maryland. These five states have the highest percentage of people rooting for the Chiefs: Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Texas. These five states are the most divided: South Carolina, Vermont, North Dakota, Michigan, and Colorado.

Now let’s get to the game:

PHI Eagles

The Eagles come into Sunday with a 14-3 record this season, and a 14-1 record in games Jalen Hurts competes in. He’s been arguably the most impressive quarterback in the NFL and would have likely won the league MVP award had he not missed two games due to injury.

Philly’s most impressive feature, however, is their defense. The Eagles front seven had four guys with 11+ sacks this season, and defensive end Haason Reddick was the runner-up for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year this season behind Nick Bosa.

KC Chiefs

As for the Chiefs – they have the league’s best player in Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes won his second NFL MVP award on Thursday night, and could cap the week off with his second Super Bowl championship on Sunday.

Kansas City is also lucky enough to have one of the better offensive minds in league history as their head coach Andy Reid, and arguably the best tight end of all time in Travis Kelce to pair with Mahomes. On the defensive side of the ball, like the Eagles, the Chiefs also had a Defensive Player of the Year finalist on their team in Chris Jones. Both of these squads are very well-rounded.

Prediction/Pick

The first thing I’ll predict is that this is going to be an awesome game. These were without question the two best teams in football this season.

That being said, I think Philadelphia is better in more places than the Chiefs are. The only true edge Kansas City has is at quarterback. The Eagles win a very tight game – and an instant classic.

Congrats to Philly, you’ve won your second Super Bowl in six years.

Prediction: Eagles 31 – Chiefs 28

Side: Eagles -1.5

Total: OVER 50.5

