NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four – Villanova vs. Kansas – Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

Villanova vs. Kansas – 6:09pm

Odds

Spread: Kansas -4

Total: 132.5

Moneyline: Kansas -190/Villanova +165

Storylines

We have quite the Final Four ahead of us, and it starts with Villanova versus Kansas. We have two storied teams, coaches, and programs set to face off Saturday evening – and by all accounts it shouldn’t disappoint.

The Kansas Jayhawks – led by head coach Bill Self, are 32-6 on the season and have cut through the Midwest region like a hot knife through butter. They beat Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence, and Miami all with relative ease – and have positioned themselves to make it back to their first tournament final since 2012. Guard Ochai Agbaji has led the Jayhawks all season long with 18.9 points per game. They’ll need him to be on his A game if they want to get past Villanova on Saturday.

Speaking of Villanova – the Wildcats and Jay Wright finished their season with a 30-7 record and as the Big East tournament champions. Collin Gillespie must bleed light and dark blue at this point, as the senior has been with the team since 2017 and is looking for his second championship. Gillespie averaged 15.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats this season.

Prediction/Pick

This game doesn’t have as much buzz as Duke vs. North Carolina – but I think it has the potential to be a better game. These two teams have no reason to believe that Saturday will be the end of their season – they’re both dominant programs who have the capability to win the whole thing.

Ultimately – I think the Jayhawks squeak this one out. Fouling at the end makes it a five point game and Kansas covers the spread.

Prediction: Kansas 75 – Villanova 70

Side: Kansas -4

Total: OVER 132.5

