Weighing the Jordan Davis Dilemma – NFL Draft Over/Unders For Top Defensive Line and Linebacker Prospects

As you know, our partners at BetOnline.ag have draft position bets posted for all of the top prospects. Below I take a look at the top linebackers and defensive lineman in this class, and give my pick on where they’ll be drafted:

Devin Lloyd Draft Position

Over/Under 18½

College: Utah

Position: Linebacker

The Scoop: Devin Lloyd and Georgia’s Nakobe Dean are the consensus “1 and 2” linebackers in this class, and they’re both surefire first-round picks. Since Lloyd is your more prototypical LB at 6-foot-3 237 pounds, I’d expect a second-level needy team to pounce on his skillset. The former Ute goes in the first half of the round.

The Pick: UNDER 18.5

George Karlaftis Draft Position

Over/Under 20½

College: Purdue

Position: EDGE

The Scoop: Karlaftis had 14.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, and 106 pressures in 27 games at Purdue. He projects as a solid pro, but as I said above, the D-line is loaded in this class. He’ll be a back-end first-rounder.

The Pick: OVER 20.5

Jordan Davis Draft Position

Over/Under 15½

College: Georgia

Position: DL

The Scoop: Jordan Davis is the real deal, and if he didn’t have weight problems he’d probably be the first pick in this draft. The National Champion gained nearly 20 POUNDS between Georgia’s SEC Championship win and the College Football Playoff, and the Bulldogs had to limit his snap count becuase of it. He took the weight off and got in shape for the combine, but this is something that may scare scouts off. Regardless, he’ll be a top-14 pick.

The Pick: UNDER 15.5

Kayvon Thibodeaux Draft Position

Over/Under 4.5

College: Oregon

Position: EDGE

The Scoop: Kayvon Thibodeaux was the consensus number one overall pick for the last 2+ years. The former Duck had 19 sacks and 126 tackles (35.5 of which were losses) in three years at Oregon, and was both a unanimous All-American and First-Team All-PAC 12 in 2021. Despite all of this – plenty of prospects have passed him and he won’t be a top five pick on Thursday night.

The Pick: OVER 4.5

Travon Walker Draft Position

Over/Under 3½

College: Georgia

Position: EDGE

The Scoop: Travon Walker was a cornerstone for the Bulldogs in 2021. The 6’5″ 275-pound defensive end paired perfectly with Jordan Davis to help pave the way for Georgia’s first National Championship win since 1980. Walker is a sure-fire Pro Bowler, but I think the first two picks will be Aiden Hutchinson, either Evan Neal or Icky Ekwonu, and Sauce Gardner.

The Pick: OVER 3.5

